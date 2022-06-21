Fans Laud Jennifer Lopez for Introducing Her Child With Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Jennifer Lopez has been receiving a lot of praise from her fans for introducing her child, Emme to the stage using gender-neutral pronouns, ahead of their duet performance at a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, 16 June.

The actor-singer welcomed her 14-year-old child, Emme Maribel Muniz to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala and called her 'my favorite duet partner.'