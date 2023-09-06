Fake News About Kannada Actor Divya Spandana's Death Goes Viral

Kannada actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana
(Photo: The News Minute)
News od actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana's death has flooded social media on Wednesday. However, several news outlets quashed the rumours saying the Congress leader is alive and on a tour in Geneva.
Thiru. KT Lakshmi Kanthan, Chairman of Congress' IT Cell posted on X calling them out, "Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG."
Dhanya Rajendran of The News Minute spoke to Divya and refuted rumours of her death as well initially. She wrote in a tweet, “Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was, who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you.”
Spandana had earlier gone on a trip to Thailand with her cousins, and her husband Raghavendra joined after completing his shooting schedules, as per reports.
