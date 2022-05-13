'Shivakumar Asked Them To Troll Me': Divya Spandana in Congress Twitter Spat

Kannada actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana on Thursday, 12 May, faced trolling after she intervened in a war of words between Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and the party's campaign committee head M B Patil. The actress accused Shivakumar of inciting online trolling against her.

The squabble between Shivakumar and Patil started when Shivakumar accused Patil of holding a "secret meeting" with the Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, allegedly to cover up the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Spandana, former Congress MP from Mandya who had earlier been responsible for strategising Rahul Gandhi's social media presence, took to Twitter and stated that often leaders across the parties meet each other, and said that the Congress should fight elections as one unit: