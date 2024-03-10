'Experienced Bullying & Abuse When I Was Pregnant': Meghan Markle

Meghan added that now she consciously distances herself from negative comments for the sake of her well-being. "If you're reading something terrible about a woman, why are you sharing it with your friends?" she asked. "If it was your friend, or your mum or your daughter, you wouldn't do it. I think that is the piece that is so lost right now (with) what is happening in the digital space and in certain sections of the media - we have forgotten about our humanity and that has got to change."

Prince Harry and Meghan were subjected to heightened scrutiny and trolling since they stepped back from the Royal Family.

During the panel, Meghan reminded the audience that "your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard."