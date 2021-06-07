Evelyn Sharma Shares Pics from Wedding with Dr Tushaan Bhindi

Talking to Bombay Times, Evelyn said, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.”

Tushaan added, "We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward." The couple also added that they plan to have a bigger celebration later.

Evelyn has been a part of several Bollywood films including Yaariyan, Saaho, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, From Sydney With Love and Nautanki Sala.