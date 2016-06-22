Birth Anniversary: A Dubsmash Tribute to Amrish ‘Mogambo’ Puri

Amrish Puri was born on 22 June, 1932. The Indian actor is most remembered for playing iconic negative characters on the silver screen. Not only Bollywood, but Puri has played many negative characters in Indian and international cinema. His notable works include his role as Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur's Hindi film Mr India (1987), and to Western audiences he is best known as Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).

Amrish Puri had won several awards and accolades in his illustrious career. He had won three Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

So what better way to pay a tribute to Amrish Puri, on his birth anniversary, than with these Dubsmashes of his most iconic filmi dialogues? Enjoy!