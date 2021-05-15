Emraan Hashmi Opens Up On Mukesh-Mahesh Bhatt Split

Earlier this year, Mukesh Bhatt had said that Vishesh Films will now be run by his children Sakshi and Vishesh. Mukesh had also clarified that Vishesh Films was always his company and Mahesh Bhatt was on board as a consultant. "We didn't have any fight, but he does not want to hold on to his position", the filmmaker had said.

Emraan Hashmi told the publication, "I don't really know where it's coming from. We are family. I spoke to Mahesh Bhatt through the lockdown; he is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. During the lockdown, things got confusing and I needed his advice".

Emraan was last seen in Mumbai Saga.

(With inputs from The Times of India)