How Matthew Smith Created the Vitiligo Look in ‘The White Tiger’

What’s common between Marion Cotillard’s singer character in La Vie en Rose, Meryl Streep’s witch in Into The Woods, Kate Winslet’s war criminal in The Reader and Nalneesh Neel’s head driver in The White Tiger?

The looks of all these characters have been perfected by the Emmy-nominated prosthetics / special make-up effects designer Matthew Smith. With 25 years of professional experience in Film and Television, Smith has worked across all genres, ranging from large Hollywood blockbusters to small independent films worldwide. Smith was brought onboard for The White Tiger after writer-director Ramin Bahrani wasn’t convinced with any of the previous test results done in India for Nalneesh Neel’s character’s look.

“I was first contacted asking if I could achieve the 'Vitiligo look' as their previous tests hadn’t been successful. I was told that Nalneesh’s look had to look totally real and convincing. Otherwise, the character would not work or be believable for the story,” reveals Smith.