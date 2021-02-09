Adarsh Gourav Recalls His Audition for ‘The White Tiger’

With the release of The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has got the attention every actor yearns for. "I have had people reach out and talk about the film. I am just so grateful that all this is happening. Some people who spoke with me are people I wish to work with and I am happy that they saw this film. I am hoping that I can get more opportunities to do the kind of work I want to," says Gourav talking about what the last few weeks have been like since the release.

Adarsh says that he never really thought he will be an actor but everything happened for him accidentally. "I got the audition lines and the moment I saw Balram Halwai I knew this was The White Tiger. I had read the book as a teenager. I asked them if they wanted me to read the book again and they said no. I just gave the audition and hoped that I would get to audition with Tess Joseph again," he says.