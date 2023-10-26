In Elvish Yadav Extortion Case, Police Arrest One from Gujarat.
Gurugram police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an extortion call to Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Thursday, 26 October, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
In continuation of the report, Elvish registered a case on Wednesday after receiving WhatsApp messages demanding about ₹40 lakh, and later, ₹1 crore.
“Gurugram Police will be coordinating with him in connection with the matter,” the police added.
Elvish Yadav enjoys an immense popularity ever since his YouTube debut. He has two YouTube channels, with about 14.5 and 4.75 million subscribers. He won Bigg Boss OTT 2.
