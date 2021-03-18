Excitement Mixed With Fear: Elliot on Coming Out as Transgender

In his first interview since coming out as a trans man, Elliot Page spoke to Time magazine about his journey. He talked about his childhood, including the time he asked his mother if he could be a boy, “I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I asked my mom if I could be some day.”

Elliot touched upon the effect a mere haircut can have on someone’s identity and others' perception of it, especially since he had to take on female presenting roles in the beginning of his career which required that he grow his hair out. For his stint in Pit Pony he eventually had to grow his hair out, “Of course I had to look a certain way,” he said.

Page’s disclosure of his identity came at a time when the then US President was actively sanctioning rulings that made life harder for the transgender community, including the reversal of the transgender health care protections. In such a scenario, Page described that the excitement came with a ‘lot of fear and anxiety’.