'Juno' Actor Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

"Enough is enough. You aren't being "cancelled", you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks," he declared.

Page has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights over the past decade and came out as gay in 2014. He received an Oscar nomination for his role in Juno and has starred in films such as Christopher Nolan's Inception and the X-Men series. Most recently he starred as Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. According to a report by Variety, Netflix has said it does not plan to change the gender of his character who is a cis-gendered woman. The streaming platform has said that they are in the process of updating the credits on the back catalogue of Elliot Page's films that appear on its service.