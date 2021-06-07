Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna actor Tarla Joshi passes away. 

Nia shared a number of photos with Tarla Joshi on her Instagram stories. Sharing a collage with her, the actor wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed..”.

Actor Anju Mahendroo first shared the news of Tarla Joshi’s death. While replying to a fanclub, she shared on Instagram that the team was mourning the death of the actor. She also posted about how she always looked up to her as a mother figure. "Will miss you Tarlaji always looked up to you as a mother !!! Rest in eternal peace", Anju captioned a photo she posted with Joshi.