'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna' Actor Tarla Joshi Passes Away

Tarla Joshi passed away on Sunday due to a heart attack.
Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna actor Tarla Joshi passes away. 

Veteran actor Tarla Joshi, who played the role of Badi Beeji in Ek Hazaron Mein Mein Meri Behna Hai, passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest. Nia Sharma, who played Maanvi in the show, took to social media to offer her condolences and also remembered the happy times spent with Joshi.

Nia shared a number of photos with Tarla Joshi on her Instagram stories. Sharing a collage with her, the actor wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed..”.

Actor Anju Mahendroo first shared the news of Tarla Joshi’s death. While replying to a fanclub, she shared on Instagram that the team was mourning the death of the actor. She also posted about how she always looked up to her as a mother figure. "Will miss you Tarlaji always looked up to you as a mother !!! Rest in eternal peace", Anju captioned a photo she posted with Joshi.

Apart from Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Tarla Joshi also starred in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandini.

