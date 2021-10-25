'I'm Self-Isolating Now': Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to inform everyone that he is following all government guidelines.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Ed Sheeran has tested COVID positive.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ed Sheeran has tested COVID positive.</p></div>

On Sunday, 24 October, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that he has tested COVID-19 positive. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran wrote in his statement.

The news comes ahead of the unveiling of his fourth studio album, titled "=" (pronounced equals), on Friday.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down", Sheeran added.

Also ReadEd Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Announce Arrival of Daughter Lyra

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT