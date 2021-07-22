Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Confirms Not Being Part of Fast & Furious 10, 11

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that he won't be a part of any more Fast & Furious movies. He played the part of the bounty hunter Luke Hobbs, working for the Diplomatic Security Service.

Hobbs is tasked with capturing Dominic Toretto with his team. He has been part of the franchise ever since 2011 when the films took a turn towards heists and spying. Dwyane also starred in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.