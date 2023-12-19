'Coolest in The World': SRK to Diljit Dosanjh as 'Dunki' song 'Banda' Releases

SRK to Diljit Dosanjh as 'Dunki' song 'Banda' Releases
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Dunki song 'Banda', dropped by the makers on Monday. The song introduces Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardy as he and his group of friends embark on a mission to relocate to London and stay there against the odds.
The fourth track from the film is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The video introduces Shah Rukh as the only person in town who can get Taapsee and their group of Punjabi-speaking friends to their dreamland, London.
The Jawan star then went on to heap praise on Diljit."Aur ek aur yaar @diljitdosanjh paaji ne is gaane mein jaan bhar di hai. Thank u and love u paaji for making Hardy a banda for everyone to love,” he wrote, mentioning how the Hass Hass singer’s voice added life to the song.
He also replied to Diljeet's tweet, Paaji @diljitdosanjh you are the coolest. You have always shown so much love to me and been kind. Full full Punjabiyon ki fitrat hai aap mein!! Hum Dil mange aap se, toh aap jaan lekar haazir ho jaate ho!!! Big jhappi!!
The Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy-drama will release on 21 December.
