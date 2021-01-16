Drugs Case: Dia Mirza's Ex-Manager Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhade had told Free Press Journal, "A huge stash of imported strains of marijuana was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights in Khar (West) named Karan Sajnani after a search conducted at his house". Wankhade also said that marijuana and bud were recovered from Rahila Furniturewala's place.

Explaining the modus, the officer had told the publication, "The contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled marijuana joints by Karan and was marketed to clients in Mumbai and various other states. The smuggling activity was supported by Rahila".

Following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year, the NCB has been investigating alleged use of drugs by the Bollywood industry.