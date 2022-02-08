Dr Trinetra Featured on Forbes India Cover; Adarsh Gourav in '30 Under 30' List

Dr Trinetra’s description on the Forbes’ list reads, “She's Karnataka's first openly transgender doctor, and an activist who spreads awareness about and advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community."

"Anchored at the crossroads of art and advocacy, her Instagram account—with 227k followers—helps people understand the gravity of subjects like gender, sexuality, queerphobia, bullying, mental health, and feminism,” it states.

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame after his role in Netflix’s The White Tiger, is also part of the illustrious Forbes list.

His description on the website reads, “Trained in Hindustani classical music, this Drama School Mumbai alumnus is living the dream. He's seen a time when 99 percent auditions didn't bag him the role; then there's The White Tiger for which he clinched a 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nomination for leading actor.”