'Don't Mind People Making Fun of Me, But Do It Properly': Jaya Bachchan

Speaking on the topic of side hustles, Jaya added, "I do a side hustle. I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes. I don't mind people making fun of me, but people should do it properly."

During the conversation, the word 'Jaya-ing' was also mentioned in the podcast. Both Shweta and Navya explained to Jaya what the term really means. Shweta shared that when someone is being 'salty', the person is believed to be 'Jaya-ing.'

Ahead of the podcast's release, Navya also shared a statement on social media, which read, "Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom, and my Nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories, and the joy of shared experiences."