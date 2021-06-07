Dilip Kumar on Oxygen Support but Stable: Doctor

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
"Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, not on ventilator. He is stable. We are waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration," Dr Jalil Parkar said, according to ANI. Dr Parkar is the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.
The actor's official handle, which is sometimes managed by his wife Saira Banu and mostly by his team, had also earlier tweeted that veteran actor Dilip Kumar is 'stable'.
Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Sunday (6 June) after he complained of breathlessness. A tweet on Sunday night asked everyone not to pay heed to rumours.
"Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah", read the tweet.
On Sunday afternoon, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Dilip Kumar at the hospital. Pawar tweeted, "Visited legendary actor Shri Dilip Kumarji at Khar Hinduja Hospital today to check on his health and treatment, with the veteren actress Smt Saira Banu. I wish Shri Dilip Kumarji a speedy recovery and good health!"
The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital last month as well for his routine check-up and was discharged two days later.
Published: 07 Jun 2021,11:26 AM IST