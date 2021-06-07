Dilip Kumar on Oxygen Support but Stable: Doctor

The actor's official handle, which is sometimes managed by his wife Saira Banu and mostly by his team, had also earlier tweeted that veteran actor Dilip Kumar is 'stable'.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Sunday (6 June) after he complained of breathlessness. A tweet on Sunday night asked everyone not to pay heed to rumours.

"Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah", read the tweet.