Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due to Breathlessness
Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised at the Khar Hinduja hospital after complaining of breathlessness.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised at the Mumbai's Khar Hinduja hospital due to breathlessness. The 98-year-old actor was suffering from breathlessness and is currently being monitored by his doctors, said his wife Saira Banu in a statement to The Quint. She also mentioned that some tests are reports are still awaited.
A few hours after his admission, his Twitter handle has also been updated with the news. It confirms his hospitalisation and says that the actor is currently under the observation of Dr Nitin Gokhale. It also asks fans and users to keep Dilip Sahab in their prayers. Check out the full tweet here:
Dilip Kumar had been admitted last month too for some routine check-ups and had been released immediately. Last year, Kumar lost his two younger brothers, Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) due to COVID-19.
Saira Banu had explained why Dilip Kumar did not celebrate his birthday in a statement last year and said, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health."
