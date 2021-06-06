Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due to Breathlessness

Dilip Kumar had been admitted last month too for some routine check-ups and had been released immediately. Last year, Kumar lost his two younger brothers, Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) due to COVID-19.

Saira Banu had explained why Dilip Kumar did not celebrate his birthday in a statement last year and said, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health."