'Done With Humorous Intent': Jawed Habib Apologises For Spitting on Woman's Hair

“Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people,” said the hairdresser in his statement. “I want to say one thing… these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are hurt, I apologise from my heart. Please forgive me, I'm sorry.”

The incident took place at Habib's workshop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The woman in the video has been identified as Pooja Gupta, the owner of a hairdressing parlour. She took to social media to say that Habib 'misbehaved' with her after calling her on stage to give her a haircut.