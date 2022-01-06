NCW Takes Note After Video of Jawed Habib Spitting on Woman's Hair Goes Viral

A video of Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's hair has gone viral.
A video of celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's hair has gone viral, leading to social media calling him out for his behaviour. The National Commission for Women said on Thursday it has taken cognisance of the incident and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh DGP to immediately investigate the matter and take appropriate action. The Quint did not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," the commission tweeted.
The incident reportedly took place during a workshop that Habib was conducting in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Another video is doing the rounds, wherein the concerned woman is seen narrating what happened at the seminar that she attended. "At Jawed Habib's seminar, he invited me on stage for a haircut. He misbehaved with me and tried to show how spit can be used instead of water while giving a haircut. I did not go for the haircut", the woman, identifying herself as Pooja Gupta, says.
In other interviews to TV channels the woman said, "I attended the workshop to learn something. But he was not answering my questions. Then he called me to the stage to teach cutting. He pushed my head, I objected, saying I have cervical issues. Then he spat twice on my hair and said that if you don't have water in your parlour then you can spit. My husband was making the video. After I came down from the stage, Habib's assistant said he was just joking."
