Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Why She Rejected Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on why she rejected Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya confirmed that she was approached for a role in the new season for Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, but she rejected it. She recently opened up about her reasons for the same. She also added that she agrees that her pairing on-screen with Nakuul Mehta would look ‘off’.
“After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about. If I don’t feel for that project, it would be wrong on my part to accept the offer and then won’t be able to give the results that I am expected to give,” she told ETimes.
Divyanka added that she went for the look test for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after she talked to the show’s makers. She, and her family, agreed that her pairing with Nakuul would look ‘slightly off’ but she wanted to give the look test to be sure.
Divyanka believes that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be a ‘another big hit from Balaji’, and another actor will be able to do more justice to the role than she would. She made her acting debut in a Doordarshan telefilm. She starred in Star One’s Yeh Dil Chahe More in 2005. She won several awards for her double role as Vidya and Divya in the Zee TV drama Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.
Divyanka Tripathi has worked with Ekta Kapoor earlier in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired for six years. In 2021, she participated in the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
