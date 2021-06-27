Divyanka Tripathi to Play Dayaben in 'Taarak Mehta'? Actor Reacts

Divyanka has been busy shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor said that being part of the show was a dream-come-true for her. "Khatron Ke Khiladi has been a dream for many years. It's full of action, adventure, stunts - things I did years back in Bhopal. I am aware of my fears and limitations, but I grabbed this opportunity".