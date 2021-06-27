Divyanka Tripathi to Play Dayaben in 'Taarak Mehta'? Actor Reacts

Divyanka Tripathi reacts to rumours of her playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
There were rumours that actor Divyanka Tripathi will be playing the role of Dayaben in the SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, in an interview with ETimes, the actor has quashed the rumours, calling them 'baseless' and 'non-factual'.
Divyanka has been busy shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor said that being part of the show was a dream-come-true for her. "Khatron Ke Khiladi has been a dream for many years. It's full of action, adventure, stunts - things I did years back in Bhopal. I am aware of my fears and limitations, but I grabbed this opportunity".
