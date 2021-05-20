We Have to Join Hands in Crises: Divya Dutta on COVID-19 & Tauktae

Actor Divya Dutta
India is still struggling to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and amidst the crisis, cyclone Tauktae wrecked havoc across cities. The cyclone hit Mumbai on 17 May. Visuals of the devastation caused by the cyclone have been circulating on social media for days. In a recent interview, actor Divya Dutta talked about the situation on ground and the kindness of strangers as one crisis follows another in India.
"There was no electricity, no WiFi. One was disconnected, in times like these when they really need to be connected. It has been shaking up. Some of my friends messaged me from Goa, and said there was also no electricity at their place as well," she said.
Recalling her experience from the time cyclone Nisarga hit Mumbai last year, she added that testing times such as these bring everyone together. Dutta believes that the past year has been a magnificent display of solidarity among citizens. During the pandemic, when health supplies like beds, oxygen, and medicines were hard to come by, strangers came together to either amplify requests for help or assist people in finding health facilities.
Many also started delivering supplies and food to families affected by the virus. A similar unity was visible during the cyclone which adversely affected many lives.
"When a crisis comes, the best way out is to just hold hands, there’s no other way. This is sheer helplessness. We were already dealing with a pandemic... but it also brings us very much together. This time, specifically with the second wave of Covid-19 coming in, people have gotten together," she said. Dutta recalled that strangers called her cell, during the cyclone, to ask her to remove her car from the way to ensure that trees or debris don't damage the vehicle.
The Chalk n Duster actor emphasised on the need to work together in times of a crisis. "Even the pandemic, it won’t pass, we’ll be more equipped to handle it. This is the new normal, we can’t really get out of it. It’ll leave us stronger and wiser," she said, and added that every person must remember the lessons they've learned during the crises.
On the career front, Divya stars the LGBTQIA+ drama titled Sheer Qorma alongside Swara Bhaskar and Shabana Azmi. She's also a part of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad.
