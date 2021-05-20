We Have to Join Hands in Crises: Divya Dutta on COVID-19 & Tauktae

"There was no electricity, no WiFi. One was disconnected, in times like these when they really need to be connected. It has been shaking up. Some of my friends messaged me from Goa, and said there was also no electricity at their place as well," she said.

Recalling her experience from the time cyclone Nisarga hit Mumbai last year, she added that testing times such as these bring everyone together. Dutta believes that the past year has been a magnificent display of solidarity among citizens. During the pandemic, when health supplies like beds, oxygen, and medicines were hard to come by, strangers came together to either amplify requests for help or assist people in finding health facilities.

Many also started delivering supplies and food to families affected by the virus. A similar unity was visible during the cyclone which adversely affected many lives.