Disha Salian's Last Call Was to a Friend, Not 100: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has quashed rumours related to Disha Salian's demise.

The Mumbai Police have quashed media reports claiming that late celebrity manager Disha Salian dialled the emergency number 100 before she allegedly died by suicide on 8 June, as per a report by ANI. "The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time is false", a Mumbai Police official was quoted by ANI as saying.

Some have also alleged that the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput are interlinked. Disha (28) used to work for a talent management company and briefly handled Sushant's account. Six days after Disha's death, Sushant allegedly died by suicide. Both the cases are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a possible link is also being probed by the agency.