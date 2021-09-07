Equation With Bipasha Basu From Raaz to Gunaah Hadn’t Changed: Dino Morea

Talking about his relationship with Bipasha Basu after their break-up, Dino Morea told Hindustan Times, "My equation with Bipasha Basu from Raaz to Gunaah had not changed. I don’t think it changed ever. Yes, we were dating when we were shooting Raaz. Then we were not dating during Gunaah. But, I think we were both professional actors and we both wanted to be professional on the sets and in the industry.”

He added, “So, we did not let our personal relationship come in between our work, we let that stay out of the work we did. I think we both handled everything very professionally."