Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Diljit First Punjabi Singer to Perform at Coachella 2023; Alia, Kareena Cheer

Diljit First Punjabi Singer to Perform at Coachella 2023; Alia, Kareena Cheer

Diljit Dosanjh performed to some of his biggest hits at this year's Coachella.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella this year.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella this year.</p></div>

Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at this year's Coachella at California. Donning a black kurta-tamba with a matching turban and yellow gloves, Diljit set the stage on fire by performing some of his biggest hits. He took to Twitter to share photos from the festival.

Also ReadDiljit Dosanjh Takes Over Coachella 2023; DJ Diplo Grooves to His Live Concert

A number of celebrities congratulated Diljit for this proud moment. Director Imtiaz Ali, who attended the music festival with his daughter Ida, took to Instagram to shower praise on Diljit.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Lilly Singh were also ecstatic about Diljit's performance.

Check out the reactions:

Also ReadFrom Diljit Dosanjh to Ali Sethi — Coachella 2023 Vibes to South Asian Beats

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT