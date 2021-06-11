Dilip Kumar to be Discharged From Hospital Today: Doctor

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital on Friday, Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Kumar, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems. The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was on oxygen support.

Speaking to ANI his doctor had said a couple of days back, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home".

The actor was also admitted to the hospital in May for a routine check-up and was discharged two days later.