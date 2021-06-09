Dilip Kumar Likely to Be Discharged from Hospital Soon

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on 6 June after he complained of breathlessness. Now, Faisal Farooqui has shared an update on the actor's health through his official Twitter account.

The tweet read, "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday)."