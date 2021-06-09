Dilip Kumar Likely to Be Discharged from Hospital Soon
Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle shared that his operation was a success.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on 6 June after he complained of breathlessness. Now, Faisal Farooqui has shared an update on the actor's health through his official Twitter account.
The tweet read, "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday)."
Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was on oxygen support. "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home," his doctor had confirmed with ANI.
Regarding the procedure conducted for the same, Dr Jalil Parkar said to ETimes, "Yes, that's right. This procedure was performed today at 2 pm. 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung."
"Dilip saab has taken it well and his oxygen saturation level is now 100 per cent. If all goes well, we will move him out from the ICU by evening or tomorrow, and he can then go home after 2/3 days."Dr Jalil Parkar to ETimes
The actor was also admitted to the hospital in May for a routine check-up and was discharged two days later.
