'Saviour' to 'Victim', Actor Dileep Plays Many Shades In His 'Vanitha' Interview

It goes on to glorify and make a hero of the accused by ordaining him as the captain who stands by and protects his fellows even during the toughest times. Published under the title ‘My war is to win the truth’, this interview is nothing but a PR exercise from start to finish.

Before I go on to the contents of Dileep's interview, it needs to be mentioned that all of us have been witnessing the unholy alliance between political leaders, the capitalist class, and the media in India for many years now—on both regional and national levels. We see resistance towards this nexus too, albeit feeble in nature. And even as we rue this crass commercialisation of Indian media, the regional Malayalam media makes strong claims of being pro-people and pro-democracy.

The written word is deeply embedded in Kerala's culture; the state produces the most popular daily newspaper in India and the regional language daily with the most number of editions around the world. And despite their claims of neutrality, all these publications have a clear political leaning. But the one thing that ties them together is their ability to be sensitive and humane on issues of social importance. And that is also why the latest issue of Vanitha, the most popular women's publication in India (that comes from the Manorama family), is shocking and disturbing.