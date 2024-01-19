'Difficult to Put the Love Into Words': Ira Khan Shares Dreamy Wedding Video

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare will host their wedding reception in Mumbai on 13 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Ethereal Studio)
Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in January in a private wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Following their grand reception in Mumbai, Ira shared the initial teaser video of her wedding, showcasing touching moments such as Aamir Khan's emotional expressions and Ira delivering heartfelt vows to Nupur.
In the video, Ira was seen adorned in a stunning white gown, walking down the aisle in the company of Aamir Khan and Reena. After spotting her groom, she sends a playful flying kiss and is met with an equally endearing response from him.
Sharing the video, Ira wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell. (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It’s difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”
Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on 3 January in Mumbai.
