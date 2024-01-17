Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Reception: Rekha, Shehnaaz Gill Feature In New Pics

Actor Rajpal Yadav attended the wedding reception of Ira Khan and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. Recently, he shared moments from the event on his Instagram profile, and the posts continue to trend on social media.

Yadav posted pictures with icons such as Rekha, the father of the bride Aamir Khan, and guests like Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza.

The couple had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan.