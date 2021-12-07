'Didn't Think I Was This Strong': Samantha on Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation some time back.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She said that she is "very proud" of how strong she is.
In an interview with Filmfare Samantha said, "It's okay if you are having a bad day. Vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a weak person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong. Today I'm very very proud of how strong I am".
Speaking about her expectations from the coming year Samantha told Film Companion, "With everything that has happened with my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully laid plans have crumbled. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best.”
Samantha and Naga announced their separation in October. The duo took to their respective social media accounts and issued statements. A part of it read, "After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."
