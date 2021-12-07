'Didn't Think I Was This Strong': Samantha on Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She said that she is "very proud" of how strong she is.

In an interview with Filmfare Samantha said, "It's okay if you are having a bad day. Vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a weak person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong. Today I'm very very proud of how strong I am".