Samantha Prabhu Files Defamation Lawsuits Against YouTube Channels: Report

The report added that Samantha has also filed a legal notice against an advocate, Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about her marital life and rumoured affairs.

Rubbishing all claims against her Samantha had earlier released a statement saying, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me".