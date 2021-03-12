Didda Copyright Row: Court Asks Cops to File Case Against Kangana

Kangana Ranaut| (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A Mumbai court has asked the police to register offence against Kangana Ranaut after Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani author accused her of copyright violation, as per a report by ANI. Kangana had taken to social media to announce that she will be starring in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.
In an interview with The Times of India some time back, author Ashish Kaul had said that he has the exclusive copyright to Didda's story and had approached Kangana Ranaut to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book in September last year. But neither Ranaut nor her manager Rangoli Chandel replied to him, claimed Kaul. Ashish Kaul, however, added that Ranaut might have been 'misguided' to make a movie on the story he shared with her.
He had also sent a legal notice to Kangana. According to media reports, the notice read: “Our client was further appalled to discover that the nature and treatment of the character of Didda in the proposed film, was identical to the narrative text, the book and the information communicated by our client in his e-mail of 11 September 2020. To add further insult to injury, Kangana Ranaut and Kamal Kumar Jain have since issued public statements alleging that their proposed Film is not based on the book. It is re-iterated that the description of Didda as identified by Kangana Ranaut to promote the film is identical to as set out in the book.”
Kangana Ranaut and producer Kamal Jain have teamed up to bring back the franchise after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.
