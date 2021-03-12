Didda Copyright Row: Court Asks Cops to File Case Against Kangana

A Mumbai court has asked the police to register offence against Kangana Ranaut after Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani author accused her of copyright violation, as per a report by ANI. Kangana had taken to social media to announce that she will be starring in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

In an interview with The Times of India some time back, author Ashish Kaul had said that he has the exclusive copyright to Didda's story and had approached Kangana Ranaut to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book in September last year. But neither Ranaut nor her manager Rangoli Chandel replied to him, claimed Kaul. Ashish Kaul, however, added that Ranaut might have been 'misguided' to make a movie on the story he shared with her.