Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, 15 February, in an intimate ceremony. As soon as Dia shared photographs from her wedding on social media, wishes poured in from fans and friends. Many were also quick to point out that the wedding was solemnised by a priestess.

Introducing the priestess, Sheela Atta, Dia Mirza wrote in another post, "Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality".