Dhanush, Alia Bhatt & Aishwarya Rai Among IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars 2022

Dhanush, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai among IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
IMDb announced the list of their 'Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars' of 2022 on Wednesday, 7 November. The list includes the names of several actors from film industries all across India. Actor Dhanush topped the list, followed by Alia Bhatt, who secured the second place, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the third spot.
The list comprised of actors who had consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly ranking chart throughout 2022. Their rank was determined by the number of times viewers visited their page on IMDb's website.
While, Dhanush had a total of five releases this year, including his Hollywood debut The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans; Alia Bhatt featured in two hit realeses including Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Aishwarya, on the other hand, delivered a stellar performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I.
Here's the complete list of IMDb's 'Most Popular Indian Actors' of 2022:
1. Dhanush
2. Alia Bhatt
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
4. Ram Charan Teja
5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
6. Hrithik Roshan
7. Kiara Advani
8. NT Rama Rao Jr
9. Allu arjun
10. Yash
