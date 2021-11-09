Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Sister Says He Isn't Dating BB12 Contestant Saba Khan

Mahvish added, “We have seen Umar mentioning that he might find someone in the house who he can connect with. Saba is a talented actress and yes my parents and my brother Nomaan had met her coincidentally at a mall but she’s just Umar’s colleague. I’m thankful to everyone who is supporting Umar in this journey but we shouldn’t give air to such baseless rumours.”

Saba Khan had shared a music video on Instagram and dedicated it to Umar. She wrote in the caption, “This video is for you @umarriazz91 more power and love to you ..stay strong and play the way you are playing and win the trophy ..you are our winner already.”