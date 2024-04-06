Dev Patel Reveals This Shah Rukh Khan Film Left a Lasting Impression On Him

In an interview with Draw Your Box, a snippet of which was uploaded on X by fan pages, Dev shared memories of watching the movie and how it left a lasting impression on him. "I remember a movie. You know, I don't even remember the plot too well, because I watched it when I was really young, but it was Shah Rukh Khan and this movie Koyla. And he was like, at these red eyes and he was drenched in sweat and he had this, like kind of mullet haircut and this sword and it was like a, you know, a brutal revenge epic where he'd lost his voice by being forced to swallow hot coals and it was like, it's kind of got it all. It's kind of, you know, like me in a way. My identity is kind of, it's been formed by all of these influences.”