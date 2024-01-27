'Monkey Man' Trailer: Revenge Is Primal & Slick In Dev Patel's Directorial Debut

Kid grows up to become a gorilla-masked fighter in an underground fight club, filled to the brim with righteous rage. The trailer touches upon his relationship with his mother and how he was inspired by the story she’d tell him. A voiceover recounts, “When I was a boy, my mother used to tell me a story of a demon king and his army. They brought fire and terror to the land until they faced the protector of the people; The White Monkey.”

The trailer also has multiple other references to, and is inspired by the, legend of Hanuman.

Makarand Deshpande and Sikandar Kher are poised to be the antagonists but Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, and Sharlito Copley. The film is slated to hit theatres on 5 April.

Watch the trailer here: