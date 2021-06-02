Delhi HC Reserves Ruling in Juhi Chawla's Suit Against 5G Roll-Out

The essence of the suit – which addresses the dire and palpable risks to the public at large which an indiscriminate and admittedly-untested rollout of 5G cellular telecommunications technology entails - is that the State, on the principle that ‘prevention’ is better than ‘cure’, has an ongoing 24x7x365 duty to ensure the safety and health of its citizens, both the living as well as those yet to be born, which duty would extend to ensuring that products of a hazardous nature – or even a potentially hazardous nature - are not permitted to come into the economic mainstream till they are certified safe by the State, both for existing as well as future generations.

Excerpt from the plaint filed by Juhi Chawla, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani, as reported by Bar & Bench