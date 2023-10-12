Shefali Shah on Being Typecast And Turning Down 'Neerja' And 'Kapoor & Sons'

When asked if she is fond of painting, as her house is full of her work, Shefali replied, "Painting is not really my passion. There was a phase in my career where I didn't have any work and it was getting very demotivating. I needed to have an outlet for my creativity. So I enrolled myself in an art school in Spain, and that whole experience was very enriching. I had to do everything on my own, and even though I could afford the luxuries I preferred living like a student."

During the conversation, Shefali spoke about meeting her husband Vipul Shah for the first time. "Vipul and I knew each other from our theatre days. But I always ended up saying no to any play or show that he would offer me. Once, he called me for a Gujarati film and I was prepared to say no. Somehow he convinced me by saying the location is beautiful, and I agreed. He was talking about Alang, which is a ship breaking yard!"

She continued, "Vipul was a great surprise for me, as a man. I have seen my dad, who is not expressive. I was also in a marriage that wasn't good at all. Therefore, I had certain impressions about men. And then I met this guy with a sense of humour and who could deal with stressful situations with a lot of positivity. It wasn't a surprise that I fell in love with this guy."

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan