Deepika Padukone Wishes Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh With This Hilarious Video

Sharing the video Deepika wrote, "But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh".

Yashraj commented, "“BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!"

On Ranveer's birthday, Karan Johar announced his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Ranveer's friends and colleagues from the industry have also wished him on social media.