Deepika Padukone Stuns In a Blue Gown At Academy Museum Gala Event

Deepika Padukone attended the Academy Museum Gala event on Sunday, 3 December.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The 2023 Academy Museum Gala was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, 3 December. Among the celebrities who walked the red carpet was Deepika Padukone. She looked breathtaking in a blue velvet gown, paired with diamond jewellery.
Deepika took to her Instagram Stories to share photos before she walked the red carpet.
Singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, and actors Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Meryl Streep also attended the event.
The annual Academy Museum Gala aims to raise funds for the museum’s exhibitions and public programming. The gala honoured Meryl Streep, Michael B Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola for their contributions to cinema and storytelling.
