Can't Give Undivided Focus: Deepika Resigns as MAMI Chairperson

The actor added, "I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."

Deepika had replaced Kiran Rao as the chairperson of MAMI in 2019. Speaking about her new role, Deepika had said that it was a 'huge honour and responsibility'. "I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film-passionate nation like ours truly deserve", she had said in a statement.

Deepika has a number of projects in her kitty. Her film 83, co-starring Ranveer Singh, is scheduled to release. She is also shooting a Shakun Batra movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Other than these, Deepika is working on Pathan, Fighter, an upcoming film with Prabhas and The Intern.