Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Welcome Their First Child In September

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set to become parents.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child. The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans and followers. The child will be born in September.

As per reports, Deepika is in her second trimester. Speculations about Deepika being pregnant started circulating when she attended the BAFTA earlier this month to present an award.

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few years.

Published: 29 Feb 2024,10:21 AM IST

